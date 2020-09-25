Police: Miami County man found dead responsible for Carroll County double murder, fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a Miami County man found dead from an apparent suicide is believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a burned rural Burlington home on Monday.

On Friday, officials in Carroll County identified the second person in the burned home.

Using dental records, the Carroll County Coroner announced that the adult male who was found dead in the fire has been identified as John D. MaCurdy, 73, of rural Bringhurst.

Police confirm the north of Burlington home was MaCurdy’s residence.

The coroner also confirmed that like the first identified victim, 35-year-old Anna Downham, MaCurdy died from a gunshot wound.

A Carroll County police and fire investigation developed a suspect vehicle and found a similar vehicle in a remote area of the county.

In addition, police in Miami County were investigating an apparent suicide which was tied to the same vehicle.

Carroll County fire investigators met with Miami County detectives and began reviewing both cases.

Investigators said the deceased male in Miami County was identified as Daniel H. Doe, 58, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police gathered technological information and other information which linked Doe to being at the MaCurdy property early Monday morning.

Authorities believe Doe caused the deaths of MaCurdy and Downham.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said he does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

“This was a tragic event in our community and ask for thoughts and prayers for the families involved, during this time. I commend not only our investigators but also the first responders and numerous investigators who came alongside us to gain finality to the case,” said Leazenby.

Carroll County authorities said the investigation is ongoing.