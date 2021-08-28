Police: Missing Syracuse teen found safe in Florida

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – Missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez has been found safe in Florida, the Syracuse Police Department Dispatch confirmed Friday.

Ramirez disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27. A Silver Alert was issued on April 30.

An official with the Syracuse Police Department says that Ramirez was not a runaway and was believed to be in danger.

The events leading up to her being found in Florida have not been released. However, she does have family in the state.

The Syracuse Police Department told WANE 15 that more information will be released Saturday.