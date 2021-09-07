Police: motorcyclist killed attempting to pass truck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to investigators, the crash happened Monday at the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 1100 South.

A motorcyclist was traveling south on State Road 9 when the rider tried to pass a pickup truck also headed south, according to police. The truck was pulling a smaller vehicle as it was turning east according to witnesses.

The motorcycle collided with the left rear quarter portion of the pickup truck and then slid off north side of County Road 1100 South. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Fortville man, was not hurt. Another person who was in the vehicle being pulled by the truck was also not hurt.