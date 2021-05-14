Police: Neighbors’ dispute over driveway led to deadly shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. – A dispute between neighbors led to a deadly shooting in Richmond, police say.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of New Paris Pike around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found two people shot at the location: 72-year-old Brenda Day and 46-year-old John Dee Day.

Brenda Day had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Reid Health for surgery. John Dee Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators obtained search warrants and talked to witnesses. They discovered there was an “ongoing dispute” involving neighbors over a driveway that led to a physical fight. Gunfire erupted after the fight, police said.

Police arrested 41-year-old Elick Tywayne Allen on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.