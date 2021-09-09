Police, nonprofit helping children, families discuss resources amid recent cases of serious child abuse in central Indiana

Victim of a child abuse or violence. This photo depicts a child, a young girl, sitting down alone in the dark. The little girl is sitting on the floor with her head down on her knees. It can represent child (or adult) problems like loneliness, abandonment, frustration or abuse. Low key photo.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two times within the last two weeks, alleged cases of child abuse in central Indiana have resulted in the death and catastrophic injuries of a child under a year old.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 21-year-old Kylie Leitenberger of Shelbyville is accused of causing catastrophic injuries to her infant, who was just 7 weeks old at the time the child was admitted to a Shelbyville hospital on Aug. 22.

After the baby was flown to Riley Hospital, physicians and child abuse investigators determined the infant had two skull fractures, two subdural hematomas (blood pooling between the brain and skull,) a torn neck ligament, “extensive hypoxic damage to the brain,” retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, and a lacerated spleen and liver.

Leitenberger told investigators she was frustrated when she was unable to stop the child from crying and that she threw the baby on a wooded changing table and squeezed the victim “very hard” due to frustrations.

In a separate case from late Aug., an Indianapolis father, Brandon Herring, remains behind bars in Marion County. He’s accused of a deadly case of child abuse against his son, Jaxson Lee Thompson, who was just four months old at the time of his death.

Stephen Guynn Jr., a child abuse investigator with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said his unit deals with crimes against children, ranging from sexual abuses to physical abuses, and neglect cases.

He said these crimes occur often, not only locally, but nationwide and worldwide.

“Often these kids they don’t have people that you would think be there to protect them, to provide for them, to keep them safe,” said Guynn. “A lot of times those are the people who are preying on them.”

This year, data from the Indiana Department of Child Services shows there were more than 133,000 hotline reports in the first seven months of 2021.

In its highest month, Indiana DCS was averaging around 701 calls to the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline on business days and 238 per weekend day. It’s staffed around-the-clock and the agency said anyone who suspects a child is being harmed should call the hotline as soon as possible.

The number for the hotline is (800) 800-5556 and Indiana DCS said every call is answered promptly by an intake specialist, who has been trained to ask questions that help the caller through the reporting process.

Because Indiana is a mandatory reporting state, DCS said everyone, by law, is required to report suspicions of child abuse or neglect.

“It is not just our teachers, coaches, social workers, doctors, etc., who bear this burden,” said a spokesperson for the agency.

A reporter also doesn’t need to have all of the details. DCS said anything that can help them with information is a good place for their team to start and that every report which meets the standard definition of child abuse or neglect will be recommended for assessment.

DCS said everyone can remain anonymous, so if you call to report a suspected case, the agency will never share your information or the source they received it.

Another local resource to Central Indiana is the Children’s Bureau, which is the largest of child abuse prevention and neglect services in the central Indiana region, according to Annie Martinez, Vice President of Communications and Development.

“We want to provide safe environments for children and to stabilize the family so that they can be self-sufficient,” said Martinez.

Many cases that come to the Children’s Bureau are from the nonprofit’s partnership with hospital systems, school systems, churches and a multitude of other providers.

The organization’s caseworkers are trained to help families, even if it is with a resource, they may not be able to provide themselves. They can still help make the connection.

“When a case manager sits down with the family, they’re gonna talk about what are your needs, what are your unmet needs, and then identify resources that the family probably doesn’t know about,” said Martinez. “There’s a multitude of them and it can be a little overwhelming and confusing and so that is part of our case managers’ role.”

“As a large provider, if we don’t provide the services, we’re certainly gonna know where to send the family to get the services,” she said.