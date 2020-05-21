Police: North Vernon man burned victim’s body, hid remains at ‘numerous’ locations

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Police arrested a North Vernon man on numerous charges related to the murder of a Jennings County man who has been missing since March.

The family of Brian Kirby reported him missing on March 28, 2020.

Kirby was last seen alive at a home on Primshire Court near North Vernon on March 27.

Investigators determined Alan Marantos attacked Kirby at the home. He then loaded Kirby’s body into his car, and he drove it to another location where he burned it.

Marantos then dispersed Kirby’s remains throughout Jennings County.

Investigators collected evidence, including human remains at numerous locations during the course of the investigation. The Indiana State Police Laboratory recently determined that DNA from the human remains matched the DNA of Brian Kirby.

Marantos has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail since April 2 when he was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for robbery.

This afternoon, Marantos was served an arrest warrant on charges of murder, robbery-level 2 felony, aggravated battery-level 3 felony, abuse of a corpse-level 6 felony, obstruction of justice-level 6 felony, and intimidation-class a misdemeanor.

He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine-level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement-class a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a crash-class b misdemeanor as a result of his arrest on April 2.

Marantos remains incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. He will soon face an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.

The Indiana State Police and Jennings County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous other agencies during this investigation.