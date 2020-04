INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to a shooting on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

IMPD said around 1:33 p.m., officers arrived at the 3900 block of Hillside Ave after a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim is in serious condition.

IMPD said this is preliminary information and is subject to change.