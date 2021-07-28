Police on the look out for two men caught on camera setting fire to east side furniture warehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for two suspects they believe set fire to a furniture warehouse on the east side.

“I mean random as it can be in my opinion,” says Chad Schultz who works in the warehouse, “Definitely hope they catch the people that did it.”

It happened in the 800 block of South Emerson. The warehouse is a distribution location for five local retail furniture stores. Surveillance video shows two men driving up to the building and looking in their dumpster. Eventually, one man covers up their trailer license plate with a towel. Moments later, flames begin to shoot up the side of the building before engulfing the camera itself. Thankfully no one was in the warehouse at the time, however, the company will have to repair the side.

“Garage doors and everything. We got to put new windows in them, buildings painted, and doors painted,” lists Schultz.

Police reports estimate the structural damage to be roughly $5,000 dollars. If you recognize either of these men, you are urged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.