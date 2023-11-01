MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — Police in Middletown are warning parents to check their children’s trick-or-treat bags after a parent found a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The department posted on social media that a father found a small pill in one of their children’s trick-or-treat bags and brought it to the police station. The pill was given to the investigators for a test and was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

In addition, the department also said that if you find something suspicious, do not touch it with your bare hands and contact the police.

FOX59/CBS4 has contacted the department to seek any additional information. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.