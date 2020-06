INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were involved in a pursuit that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in a median on the city’s northwest side.

The pursuit began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

The chase ended on I-65 northbound at mile marker 125.0 near 71st Street and has caused traffic delays in the area.

I-65 MM 125.0 NB near 71st / mile 125 Left lane closed <= 90 mins due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 8, 2020

Officials have not released any further details involving the chase or the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.