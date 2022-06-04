One person is dead after police pursuit ended in a deadly crash on early Saturday morning in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police say two vehicles were driving erratically heading north on Shadeland Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers, then proceeded to stop the vehicles when the vehicles took off.

One of the vehicles slipped away from police, but ended up flipping off the roadway. One person was thrown from the vehicle and was dead in the roadway. Another person inside the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are still unclear what happened that led up to the pursuit and have not released anymore information at this time.

Crews were called out to the area to fix utility poles of the crash.