BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of possessing a homemade bomb and illegal drugs was arrested Wednesday afternoon in western Indiana.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on S. Spring Street in Earl Park.

Deputies discovered a suspected homemade explosive device inside a bag after gaining access to the residence, according to the BCSO.

The deputies proceeded to exit the residence and call in the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad for assistance. The danger was eventually neutralized shortly after an explosives technician and an explosives K-9 unit arrived.

Deputies also found narcotics after a subsequent search of the residence, including marijuana and methamphetamine.

The resident, identified as 55-year-old Lester W. Wooten, was not home at the time the search warrant was served.

Wooten was later found about 7 miles away in the town of Fowler. Wooten was arrested and preliminarily booked into the Benton County Jail on the following charges:

• Possession of marijuana

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Possession of paraphernalia

• Possession of syringes

• Possession of a controlled substance

• Possession of a destructive or explosive device.

Benton County EMS, Benton County EMA, Earl Park Fire Department, Fowler Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad all assisted.

The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.