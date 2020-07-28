Police release identities, new information from deadly Carmel shooting

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) said in a Tuesday release that the deadly shooting in the Spring Creek neighborhood Monday stemmed from a domestic situation.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Julio Cesar Virula, 26, of Carmel. The CPD investigation determined the domestic dispute occurred shortly before Virula threatened suicide.

Police responded on July 27 to a call around 8 a.m. regarding multiple shots fired near the intersection of Hazel Dell Parkway and Cherry Creek Boulevard.

CPD said the original 911 caller reported the suspect had a gun, and dispatchers heard gunshots in the background.

More 911 calls came in reporting gunshots as officers were responding. When police arrived, officers found two victims with gunshots wounds.

According to police, a 66-year-old Carmel woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was later released.

The second victim was identified as Taylor Leigh Cox, 28, of Carmel who was pronounced deceased.

Carmel police officers found Virula nearby and determined he was still armed. Police said Virula then led officers on a brief foot pursuit.

According to police, one officer discharged their service weapon in order to prevent any further danger to the community.

Virula was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the autopsy will determine if the shot fired from the officer was the official cause of death.

CPD said the investigation will continue, and they are asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information or evidence, such as video surveillance recordings, to call the CPD non-emergency dispatch number at 317-571-2580.