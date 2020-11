HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A person is in the hospital after reportedly being shot by a child, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the 6000 block of US 36 in Hendricks County, almost to the Putnam County line.

The sheriff’s office said a young child somehow accidentally shot an adult.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.