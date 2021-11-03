Police respond to 2 shootings within 20 mins in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred within 20 minutes across Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of Kingswood Court on Indy’s northeast side.

The victim at this scene was listed as being in stable condition.

Police reported that 20 minutes later, another shooting occurred near N. Rural Street and Brookside Avenue on the city’s near east side.

The victim at this scene was said to be awake and breathing.

No further information has been released about the shootings as the investigations remain active and ongoing.

These shootings continue a record-setting pace in Indianapolis for both homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Anyone with information on these shootings can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) and remain anonymous.