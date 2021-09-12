Police respond to deadly accident on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly accident on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 7500 block of W. Washington Street, just north of US 40.

Police say a car was driving down the wrong side of the road when it collided with another vehicle. One driver died as a result of the collision. Police say the second driver was transported to a hospital.

Police confirmed the deceased was the driver of the car traveling on the wrong side of the road.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.