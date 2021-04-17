Police respond to shots fired at Beech Grove Walmart

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A suspect is under arrest after trying to shoplift from a Beech Grove Walmart and running away.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. of shots fired at the Walmart located at 4650 S. Emerson Avenue. The Beech Grove police department says an off-duty IMPD officer working security at Walmart was in the process of arresting a shoplifter. While handcuffing the suspect, the suspect was able to pull a gun.

Another shopper, seeing this, also pulled a gun and fired three shots. The suspect fled the store and was apprehended with the help of another good Samaritan.

The suspect was brought into custody with minor injuries not sustained from the shots fired. Another person from loss prevention also had minor injuries. No officers were injured.