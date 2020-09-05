Police say 2 hurt after large gatherings continue on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, they’re stepping up patrols after reports of large crowds near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue for several weekends in a row.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., a large group of people were gathering around their cars in parking lots near the area.

Police say shots were fired and less than a half hour later someone showed up to Community Hospital North with a gun shot wound.

Officials say that person is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Officers back at 38th Street and Emerson Avenue then located a second person who was injured after the shooting.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but police say it’s possible the second victim could have been hit by a car during the melee.

The second victim was also transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

An investigation in underway to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.