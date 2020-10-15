Police say Clinton County man kidnapped, raped woman

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a Clinton County man in custody after they say he kidnapped and raped a woman Thursday morning.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in Colfax on a report of an armed man that entered the home. The suspect allegedly threatened the occupants before forcing a woman out of the home, taking her to a separate location and assaulting her.

An investigation into the crime ended with police arresting 51-year-old Chris Rice. He was preliminarily charged with:

rape

burglary

kidnapping

confinement

battery

strangulation

resisting law enforcement

I can’t praise our officers enough for the outstanding performance of their duties this morning and well into this afternoon. Our Deputies answered the call to a violent and dangerous situation and worked feverishly until the suspect was in custody. Multiple agencies came together to investigate these heinous crimes and successfully apprehended the bad guy, without harm to anyone else. Well Done. Sheriff Rich Kelly

Formal charges in the case are pending as of the time of this report.