Police seek public assistance in locating missing Richmond woman last seen in Ohio

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.––Indiana State Police (ISP) investigators are attempting to locate a missing Richmond Indiana woman.

Mikaela Grace Estes was reported missing on Saturday, May 1. ISP said she had been traveling from Indianapolis to her home in Richmond along I-70.

She was driving a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 with an unknown Indiana temporary license plate.

Family members told police Estes called and told them she was planning to stop for gas at the 131-mile marker near Wilburwright Road (between New Castle, Indiana and Cambridge City, Indiana) around 8:30 p.m.

The Richmond Police Department asked ISP for assistance when the investigation showed Estes’ last known location was in Henry County.

ISP has confirmed she was in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, May 2 around 1:00 p.m.

Police said they are still trying to locate her to determine if she is there of her own free will.

Mikaela Grace Estes is 27 years old, 5’03” tall and weighs 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765) 778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.