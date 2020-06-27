Police say missing Sullivan County teen has been found and is unharmed

UPDATE 2: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Investigators say Pinkston has been found and is unharmed.
————————–
UPDATE: Indiana State Police have now issued a Silver Alert for missing Analiese Marie Pinkston out of Farmersburg.
Pinkston is said to be last seen wearing a dark colored sleeveless top, white jeans, and flip flop shoes. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.
State police add that she was last seen getting into a 2014 Land Rover with Indiana license plate 902RQP.
Pinkston is believed to be in danger.
——————————–
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Ana Pinkston was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday leaving her grandparents’ house. A witness told police they saw her getting into a vehicle with her 21-year-old boyfriend Collin Kelty.
Pinkston’s grandparents filed a runaway/missing person report Friday. Police believe the pair may have left the Sullivan/Vigo County area on Friday evening. They are looking for help finding their whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or call 911.