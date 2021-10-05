Police: Search continues for teen involved in shooting at Kokomo Beach water park

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager allegedly involved in a shooting at the Kokomo Beach water park back in June that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Kokomo Police Department said investigators are trying to find 16-year-old Xavier Cannon, of Kokomo. The Howard County Circuit Court has issued a pick up order for Cannon for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, KPD said in a release.

Police added that Cannon was also reported as a runaway/missing person on June 18.

Anyone with information on Cannon’s whereabouts should call KPD Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on June 15. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.

Police said Howard County deputies found a 17-year-old in possession of a handgun as he was leaving the area following the shooting. He was originally detained for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen handgun, and further investigation led to an additional charge of attempted murder, according to KPD.

A 14-year-old boy was also detained for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

