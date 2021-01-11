Police search for escaped Hancock County Jail inmate

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Greenfield police are searching for an inmate who escaped jail custody in Greenfield.

The sheriff’s office said Tyrell Deshawn White was taking trash out to the dumpsters behind the Hancock County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he escaped.

Officials said White was being supervised by an officer but was not in any restraints when he ran off.

Officers chased him but lost sight of him as he ran south of the jail. They believe White may have got inside a vehicle that was waiting nearby for him.

White is 5’11’’ and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo of an ornate cross of his chest. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Police say Tyrell is known to use the name of his twin brother, Trayvon White.

Tyrell White was arrested last July and was awaiting trial for several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and automobile theft.

White also has an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for armed robbery and theft.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Tyrell Deshawn White

Ornate cross tattoo on Tyrell White’s chest