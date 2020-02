CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Fuming Li, 63, was last seen near the area of 146th Street and Ditch Road on the west side of Carmel around 5 a.m. today.

He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Li is described as 5’6” tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing the same jacket in the picture on this story.

If you have seen him, please call 911.