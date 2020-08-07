Police search for shooter who killed teen boy on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who killed a teen boy on the east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Bradley Avenue near the intersection of East New York Street around 1:20 a.m.

Officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital. He died a short time later.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).