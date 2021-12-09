Police search for suspects responsible for a 2-car shoot out on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is on the hunt for suspects who were seen firing bullets from two vehicles driving in an east side neighborhood. The spray of gun fire damaged homes and terrified neighbors.

“This side of town is ridiculous,” said Randy Marsh who has lived in the North Routiers Avenue neighborhood for 25 years. “Today no one knows how to reconcile their differences without resorting to violence.”

The incident happened on December 7. Calls of shots fired came into police around 10:30 pm, but by the time they were able to get on scene, the cars were gone. Neighbors say surveillance cameras captured the cars driving down North Routiers Avenue between 25th and 30th street. At last check, IMPD said they had not received this video yet.

“It’s so important for folks to come forth with information,” said Officer William Young with IMPD. “It’s very disturbing that someone would recklessly shoot from a moving vehicle, or at a moving vehicle.”

One of the bullets came through Marsh’s living room window. Thankfully, he was in the other room at the time.

“I’m ready to get body armor and security vests, to start walking and patrolling my neighborhood. We have to take our neighborhood back,” said Marsh. “People have to communicate. They have to talk.”

IMPD is still working to gather information in this case, including any details of the two vehicles involved. They are asking neighbors in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage from the night of December 7. If your cameras caught a glimpse of the two cars, please contact IMPD.