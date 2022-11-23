ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.

The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Dees to an Anderson hospital before he was transferred to Indianapolis. As of the time of this report, Dees remains in serious condition.

The department said a preliminary investigation indicates Dees was shot during an attraction with Britney Marling. Police are now trying to locate Marling.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.