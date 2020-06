70-year-old Major Hughley is missing from the Golden Living Center on 21st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police is asking for help locating a missing dementia patient.

79-year-old Major Hughley left the Golden Living Center on 7145 E 21st Street around midnight Sunday June 14, 2020 and has not been seen since.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives currently do not have a clothing description for Mr. Hughley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.