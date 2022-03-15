INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Christopher Howard was last seen Monday wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black boots. IMPD also said he had a brown baseball bat.

Howard may wish to harm himself, police said, and is possibly armed. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 instead.

Howard, who may need medical attention, is 5’11” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or reach Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).