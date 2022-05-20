UPDATE: As of 7:10 p.m. Friday this Silver Alert has been cancelled.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Sellersburg area man.

According to the Sellersburg Police Department, Kevin Standiford is a 64-year-old white male that is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. Police said he has brown hair with blue eyes.

Standiford is missing from Sellersburg, which is 103 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police said. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kevin Standiford, contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.