Police serve federal warrants across Indianapolis for drugs, other criminal activity

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are serving multiple federal warrants in Indianapolis.

Teams of officers from the FBI, DEA and other state and local agencies started early this morning.

We have been told there are nearly 20 warrants to be served—all for drugs, guns and suspects wanted in criminal activity.

The FBI released the following statement to FOX59: “The FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners are conducting a series of coordinated raids around Indianapolis.”

We are monitoring this situation and will have a full recap of today’s raids as soon as the info becomes available.