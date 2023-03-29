INDIANAPOLIS — A carjacking suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police officers near Interstate 65.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began as a carjacking just before 4 p.m. near 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

Police reported locating the stolen vehicle within minutes and pursuing the suspect to an I-65 on-ramp at Kessler Blvd. There officers opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Officers reportedly rendered aid to the suspect following the shooting.

No officers were hurt, police said.

Eastbound 38th Street remains closed at Kessler Blvd as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no threat to the area and all individuals involved in the incident are accounted for.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

