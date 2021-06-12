Police take 2 men into custody after teen’s deadly shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ind. – Police made two arrests in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen in Sullivan County.

Matthew T. Earle, 23, Terre Haute, and Kyle R. Johnson, 20, Coal City, were taken into custody on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Both had been considered persons of interest in the case, according to Indiana State Police.

Earle and Johnson were found after a search warrant was executed at a home in Terre Haute.

Formal charges will be determined by the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office. Both men are being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

The arrests stem from a June 10 shooting in Carlisle. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about gunshots near Lewis and Ledgerwood around 12 a.m.

Police said it appeared two groups had gathered at the intersection, leading to an altercation. At some point, someone pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots.

One person was struck by gunfire; police identified the victim as 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

Wilson was initially treated at an area hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where she died from her injuries.

State police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.