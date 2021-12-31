Police: Trash truck hits canopy, kerosene dispenser at Lawrence gas station

Image from scene on Dec. 31, 2021

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A driver likely suffered a medical condition before crashing a trash truck into a gas station in Lawrence Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Friday at the Thornton’s located at 10981 Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene. The Waste Management truck hit the canopy and then a kerosene dispenser, sparking a fire that the Lawrence Fire Department extinguished.

Police said the driver had a possible medical condition that led to the crash. The driver was not seriously hurt but went to the hospital for evaluation.

No one else was injured during the incident, and no other vehicles were involved. The gas station closed for cleanup after the crash.