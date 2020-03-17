Police work to limit officer exposure while still protecting citizens during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police departments, large and small, are adjusting how they respond to crimes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

IMPD, and other police departments, are still at work arresting criminals every day.

During a shooting on Indy's east side that left a man in critical condition on Monday, police showed up and investigated that case the same as they always have.

Emergency response to violent crimes, serious car crashes, robberies and more will continue as normal for police all over Indiana.

“We're still going to respond to emergency calls in the same fashion. Our guys might wear more protective gear, but we're going to take care of what we need to take care of,” said assistant chief Patrick Bratton with Fortville Police Department.

A sign on the Fortville Police Department door lets citizens know the building is temporarily closed to the public.

Bratton explained that concerns about coronavirus have changed how his department and others will operate in the short term.

“Not only do we want to keep the community safe, we want to keep officers and their families safe also,” said Bratton.

IMPD didn't comment on camera, but shared information online encouraging victims of non-violent crimes like forgery, harassment, shoplifting, theft, larceny and fraud to call and make a report over the phone without having an officer show up at their home.

The same is true in Fortville.

“We're asking people to call our dispatch center and then our officers will contact them to see if an officer needs to come out or if we can do this over the phone. It’s all just to keep the distance,” said Bratton.

For years IMPD, Fortville and others have promoted beat policing and encouraged more interaction between police and citizens face to face, but for the time being some of that contact will be limited.

“I mean we're part of the community. It's tough for the guys to drive around and not be able to interact. They say it's boring. They would much rather be in the community and interact with people,” said Bratton.

When they are called out to investigate cases, police with multiple departments will also try and avoid going inside people’s homes to limit everyone’s exposure.