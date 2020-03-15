Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Politics
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, gives support to Biden
More lawmakers self-quarantine after members of Congress diagnosed with coronavirus
Video
State senator calls on Governor Holcomb to veto tenant-landlord bill
Video
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April 6
Video
McConnell: Senate will vote Wednesday on House-passed coronavirus relief
Video
More Politics Headlines
3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
Should congress practice social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic?
Video
Democrats face problems as coronavirus affects 3 state primaries
Video
States move forward with Tuesday elections as coronavirus pandemic alters American life
Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states
Presidential primaries in 4 states will go on as planned
Mitt Romney proposes giving $1,000 to every American adult as coronavirus response measure
Coronavirus concerns prompt Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments
Video
Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic
IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Idris Elba is doing OK, urges people not to spread coronavirus conspiracy theory
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Weather