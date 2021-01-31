11-year-old starts petition to stop bill to repeal Indiana wetlands laws

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old boy is taking on Indiana lawmakers and taking a stand against a bill that would repeal regulated wetlands laws.

Senate Bill 389 would also repeal the law requiring a permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for wetland activity.

Leo Berry went to the Statehouse with his mom and his friend when the bill was first presented. It inspired him to start a petition to save the wetlands and protections for them. So far, it’s received nearly 6,000 signatures.

“I started the petition because I thought, well, it’s really important, and I didn’t want them destroyed because they help us,” said Berry.

The bill has already passed out of the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee and now heads to the Senate floor.

Berry says he also wants to start a petition to help regain some of Indiana’s lost wetlands.

“I think they should know wetlands capture toxins, clean out freshwaters and our groundwaters while playing a huge role in maintaining safe, clean drinking water,” Berry said.

The Hoosier Environmental Council released the following document regarding SB 389: