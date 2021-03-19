Biden visits Georgia as US hits goal of 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After 58 days, President Joe Biden says the country will reach his vaccination goal of 100 million shots in 100 days ahead of schedule on Friday.

“It was considered ambitious. Some even suggested it was somewhat audacious,” the president said.

Biden says the U.S is administering nearly 2.2 million shots per day, thanks in part to the vaccination effort and the American Rescue Plan.

“These steps put us on track to have enough vaccines, enough vaccine supplies for every adult American by the end of May,” Biden said.

Biden was set to head to the CDC in Atlanta for an update on the fight against the virus and meet with Asian American community leaders in wake of the Atlanta spa shooting and other Asian American hate crimes.

“The Asian American community is reeling right now,” said Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff says on top of the pandemic, he expects the president to do what he can to help prevent violence like this from happening.

“We have to come together as a country and we need public leadership, such as President Biden is demonstrating now, that really appeals to our higher angels,” Ossoff said.

The president ordered the flags outside the White House and other public buildings be flown at half-staff, until Monday evening, to honor the victims from the recent shooting.

Biden says he will announce his next goal for the vaccination effort some time next week.