Bill seeks to make popcorn Indiana’s official state snack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state lawmaker wants his colleagues to honor Indiana’s big popcorn crop by making the grain the state’s official snack.

Legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Ron Grooms of Jeffersonville would designate Indiana-grown popcorn as the Hoosier state’s official snack.

The Journal Gazette reports that if the legislation passes it would add popcorn to other state symbols such as the state bird, state insect and state tree.

Grooms’ bill says Indiana ranks second in the nation, behind Nebraska, in popcorn production, with Hoosier farmers growing nearly 500 million pounds of popcorn every year, and bringing jobs to the state.