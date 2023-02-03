Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) is seen during the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Congresswoman representing central Indiana is taking a step back from national politics.

On Friday, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced that she will not run for any office in 2024. Rep. Spartz is currently serving her second term from a central Indiana district.

In a statement, Rep. Spartz said she needs to spend more time with her two high school-aged daughters.

It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

Recently, Rep. Spartz said she wouldn’t support Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s effort to deny Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She also opposed McCarthy’s vow to block Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Spartz previously stated her interest in the Senate race. With Spartz announcing that she will not run, the Republican field narrowed down to Trey Hollingsworth and State Attorney General Todd Rokita, who are reportedly mulling bids, and Rep. Jim Banks, who secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.