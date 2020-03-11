Controversial coal bill heads to Governor Holcomb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A controversial energy bill is on its way to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Both the House and Senate passed HB 1414 on Tuesday.

The bill delays the closure of coal plants but also provides job training for coal workers who have been laid off during this transitional period.

Those in favor call this a jobs bill. They say it gives Indiana time to move from coal to other forms of energy.

However, those opposed say this is a coal bail out.

The Citizens Action Coalition spoke against the legislation. Executive Director Kerwin Olson said it will likely increase rates for energy customers.

“It’s sort of unknown when and how much rates will go up by," said Olson. "But there is language in this bill that would require utility companies to operate and maintain their coal plants as if they are ready to serve customers. That language in and of itself could force utility companies to spend tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars continuing to operate coal plants that are completely uneconomical.”

Olson said it would be a shame if rates did go up as a result of this legislation.

"Because Hoosier ratepayers are already struggling to make ends meet," said Olson. "This bill would only exacerbate the affordability crisis with energy across Indiana."

"Do you think this will raise rates for customers?" asked reporter Kayla Sullivan during an interview with State Rep. Bob Morris from Fort Wayne, who voted in favor of the bill.

“I don’t believe that this will raise rates at all. My goal of course is to deliver rates at a lower cost to Hoosiers,” said Morris.

The Republican representative added he didn't think it was a coal bail out either.

"Everyone has their opinion on what it is," said Morris. "My job as a legislator is to look at where energy is going, what the future is and what is best for Hoosiers and what is economical."

State Sen. Jim Merritt tried to take out most of the controversial language in an amendment in the Senate.

It was added back in during conference committee.

He ended up voting no on the final bill as a result.

"It was too scattered," said Merritt.

However, he does look forward to the results of the task force next year.

"It gives me encouragement," said Merritt.

Jesse Kharbanda, the executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council sent the following statement:

“HB 1414 is the fourth major piece of legislation over the last decade adopted by the Indiana General Assembly in which the legislature has expressed a preference for an out-of-date vision for our energy system. We worry about how legislation like HB 1414 impacts the reputation of Indiana – with businesses with strong sustainability goals, with young professionals who want to live in states with serious sustainability commitments, and with everyday people who care about how forward-looking their state is. We take heart that the coalition for clean energy reform is growing: We see that in the solid bipartisan opposition to HB 1414 in both chambers of the legislature; we also see that in the array of stakeholders that stood united in opposing the conference committee report for HB 1414. We are also heartened that the most concerning language in the originally filed HB 1414, which would have likely had serious impact on electricity rates and clean energy investment prospects, did not advance, thanks to the strong opposition from the public and from clean energy stakeholders. Still, we worry about the practical implications of the bill as it leaves the legislature, and it’s especially important that the sunset date of HB 1414 does not change or get removed next session or over the coming session. The Governor must now think through both the reputational and economic repercussions of this bill."

When reached for comment, Governor Holcomb's press secretary said, "The governor will review the legislation."

If signed into law, this language will only be in effect until December 31, 2020.

The topic is expected to be revisited next session.