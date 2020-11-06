Doctor encourages people to focus on boundaries, what’s in their control as we await election results

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people feel stressed and overwhelmed as we await the results of Election 2020. Add that to an ongoing battle with COVID-19 and it is an unhealthy combination.

“One big thing with stress is that prolonged stress can impact our mood and increase anxiety, depressive symptoms,” Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Health, said. “It can also impact our immune system. That’s something we don’t often think about. But, prolonged stress can have an impact on our immune system, so leave us susceptible to viruses and infections, especially during this time when we’re all thinking about the Coronavirus and trying our best to stay healthy, reducing and eliminating stress as best you can is also important for our physical health as well.”

Fortunately, Henderson cites boundaries you can set and aspects of your life you can control. This includes getting rest, drinking enough water, eating an appropriate amount of food and doing physical activities.

“Recognizing that this is going to be a long process,” Henderson said. “Being mindful of the news you consume, the amount of news that you consume, planning breaks throughout your day, throughout the week. Planning time with friends with whom you feel safe and supported, practicing your faith and spirituality, values during this time.”

Henderson said it is also healthy to set boundaries with friends, families and co-workers regarding discussions about politics and the election.

“Thinking about what can I handle right now,” Henderson explained. “What do I feel like I can do okay with? For some people that might be nothing. So informing people in your life, I know you might want to talk about this but I would appreciate if we didn’t talk about that at all, or if we spoke about something else if you contact me over the next few days.”

Henderson reminds everyone if you are having thoughts of harming yourself or someone else, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Steven Webster, a Political Science assistant professor at IU Bloomington, said he is concerned about the division in America.

“I don’t think the election or the re-election of one man is going to do anything to heal the divides in this country,” Webster said. “America is a polarized nation and it’s an angry nation. I think that anger is systemic, and so I think we’re going to need some system-wide changes and that’s not something that either Donald Trump or Joe Biden can do on their own.”

Webster said it is this division that he believes will ultimately prevent bi-partisan moves forward.

“There’s a lot of really important and a lot of pressing issues for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden to handle,” Webster said. “The reality is that making progress on these big items is going to be difficult because it’s likely that no party will have complete control of government in Washington. The divisions that we have in our country means it’s increasingly difficult to do things in a bi-partisan fashion.”

Webster went as far as to say anger toward politics in America is “possibly the most pressing thing that we’re facing.”

“But I think this country is smart enough and capable enough to handle the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and anything that might come our way,” Webster said. “But if we’re divided internally because of our anger and our political divisions, it’s going to be really hard to solve these problems that are really affecting our lives. So, I think this problem with anger is really something that we need to figure out.”