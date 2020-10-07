Federal appeals court denies request to expand absentee voting to all Hoosiers

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a request to expand absentee voting to all Hoosiers.

The appeals court upheld the decision by a district court to allow all Indiana residents to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can still request a ballot by mail if you fall into one of several categories, including being 65 or older and being absent from your home county on election day.

JUST IN: Federal appeals court affirms district court decision and will not allow expansion of absentee voting in Indiana.



Plaintiffs sought prelim injunction requiring state to permit unlimited absentee voting in election.



"The State has infringed on no one’s right to vote" — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) October 6, 2020

“We are mindful of the difficulties that so many Hoosiers, and other Americans, face as a result of COVID-1,” reads the court’s conclusion. “We also fully grasp the gravity of our national elections and the sincere desires of Plaintiffs and other Hoosiers to participate in one of the most central aspects of our republic—choosing our representatives. But it is precisely because of the gravity of this situation that we should not, and will not, ‘judicially legislat[e] so radical a reform [as unlimited absentee voting] in the name of the Constitution’ where the State has infringed on no one’s right to vote. Griffin, 385 F.3d at 1130. We therefore AFFIRM the decision of the district court.”

The full 7th Circuit mail voting decision can be read below: