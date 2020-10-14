Hale, Spartz fight for fundraising, endorsements in closely-watched race for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most closely-watched congressional races in the country is right here in Central Indiana, with State Sen. Victoria Spartz (R-Noblesville) taking on former State Rep. Christina Hale (D-Indianapolis) to replace outgoing Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN), who is retiring at the end of the year.

Both Hale and Spartz have been raising a lot of money, as you’ve probably noticed with all the commercials running on TV in recent weeks.

The latest fundraising figures show Hale outraising Spartz in the third quarter, bringing in $1.7 million to Spartz’s $1.1 million.

FOX59 has also learned that the Hale campaign will start airing a new campaign ad this week, featuring the endorsement of former Republican state superintendent Suellen Reed.

“We’re voting Republican, and for Christina Hale,” says Reed in the new campaign ad.

Reed appeared at event with Hale and current GOP state superintendent Jennifer McCormick last week, in which McCormick also expressed her support for the Hale campaign.

Spartz picked up an endorsement last week from the Indiana Manufacturers Association, and is backed by a number of conservative organizations, including the Club for Growth.

Both Spartz and Hale are scheduled to appear on this week’s edition of IN Focus and we want to know what’s on your mind when it comes to this key congressional race.

Click here to submit a question for the candidates, and we may use your question on-air when we interview both candidates later this week.