Holcomb delays Indiana’s individual income tax deadline to align with feds

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. (Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order to align Indiana with the federal government and delay state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17.

The U.S. Treasury last week extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.

Holcomb’s executive order also extends temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, which allows those who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana — such as retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals — to have a temporary license.

Healthcare professionals who are granted a temporary license to help in the state’s response to the pandemic must register with the Professional Licensing Agency through their website, and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to see the executive order.