How Indiana counties recruit poll workers in a pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – The pandemic is making it more challenging for Indiana counties to recruit poll workers.

However, we are seeing Hoosiers step up.

Long lines in the Primary Election inspired Charles Torwudzo to step up this time around. Not only is he signed up to work the polls, he’s encouraging others too.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to see how many people I can get to do this,’” said Torwudzo.

He’s a Marion County voter, and so far, that county has surpassed its goal.

“Our goal was 2,000 election workers. We are [at] roughly 2,300 election workers,” said Marion County Clerk’s Office Deputy Director Russell Hollis.

They’ve ramped up recruitment on social media hoping for younger poll workers to sign up since COVID-19 isn’t as threatening to that population.

“In talking to some county chairs around the state, that’s one of the groups that they are really focusing on recruiting,” said Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer.

The Indiana GOP is confident counties will find enough workers to safely work the polls this fall.

“We’re hearing good things, it’s still really early,” said Hupfer.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody says Democrats are pushing the Indiana Election Commission to expand voting by mail and allow poll workers to work polls in any Indiana county regardless if they live there. Both measures were allowed due to the pandemic in the Primary but were not approved for the General Election.

“Their inaction and refusal to expand these options, not just mail-in voting, but the options people have to work polls, is in fact, voter suppression, in my opinion,” said Zody.

In Marion County, you do not have to live in the county to count ballots, you just have to be a registered voter. But any other poll working position requires that you live in the county you are registered in to work the election there.

For worker safety, the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office has provided each county with personal protective equipment for poll workers.

In Marion County, there will be a dedicated health and safety manager at each polling place.