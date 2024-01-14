As Congress continues to finalize the details of an agreement to keep the government from shutting down, more and more members of Congress are considering retirement, including two Indiana representatives who announced their retirements just this week.

In the video above, we hear from Rep. Larry Bucshon and Rep. Greg Pence who discuss their decisions not to seek re-election in 2024.

“The contention in our party is definitely a contributing factor,” said Pence, who has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Lt. Governor in 2024. “I think the place that we can look forward to is what we can get done in the state and how I can help out when I do leave the office here in Washington DC.”

In the video above, we also discuss next week’s Iowa caucus with Politico’s Adam Wren, who is on the ground in Iowa ahead of Monday night’s caucus, discussing the impact winter weather could have on turnout, and whether former VP Mike Pence will soon make any endorsements in the race for President.