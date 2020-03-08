IN Focus: Bosma prepares for end of session, Speaker transition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - State lawmakers are working to complete a self-imposed mid-week deadline to finish this year's legislative session, with several key issues still unresolved, and a historic transition looming next week.

House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) will hand over the gavel Monday to speaker-elect State Rep. Todd Huston (R-Fishers), marking the end of an era at the Statehouse.

"Monday will be weird," said Bosma. "This is a little bittersweet. I've invested 34 years here at this institution. So it's a little bit of an end of an era for me personally."

Several issues still await final approval by the legislature, including a bill waiting in the Senate that could force the attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over groping allegations.

"It will be up to our colleagues in the Senate whether they think this is an important enough issue to deal with at the end of the session," said Bosma. "I personally think it is. I think it gives much needed clarity to what happens."

Last week, Gov. Holcomb indicated he would support the measure if passed by the legislature.

“Clarity and certainty are always good,” said Holcomb in a written statement. “The House has provided both for anyone who holds the office of attorney general. I would support and sign the bill if it came to my desk.”

Lawmakers are also considering several controversial bills involving local issues in Marion County, including a measure that could threaten future IndyGo projects.