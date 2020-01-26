IN Focus: Braun, Carson, Bucshon discuss impeachment trial

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. This coming week’s virtually certain House impeachment of President Donald Trump will underscore how Democrats and Republicans have morphed into fiercely divided camps since lawmakers impeached President Bill Clinton.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

INDIANAPOLIS - While some members of Indiana's congressional delegation are staying relatively quiet on the ongoing impeachment trial, others have been quite vocal about the proceedings as House managers wrap up their case in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) has been highly visible in recent days, defending the President and appearing with fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at several recent press conferences.

"I was looking for one new piece of information rather than just a repackaging, or a remarketing," said Braun. "I didn't see it."

Braun was also asked whether he'd be willing to see witnesses called in the next phase of the trial.

"We'll know whether we need more information once we get through the first part of this," said Braun.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to share his thoughts on the first week of the impeachment trial.

"I think the impeachment managers are making a very solid case," said Carson. "I think the Senate has a responsibility to remove this would be dictator. If they allow Donald Trump to continue with his violations, they are cosigning a dictatorship."

The President's legal team began making its arguments on the Senate floor Saturday morning, with the trial expected to resume on Monday afternoon.

In the video above, Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) also weighs in on the impeachment process.

"You're innocent until proven guilty in this country," said Bucshon. "If he's proven innocent and acquitted by the Senate, I think (the President) will move on and hopefully Congress will also. I know I will."

Still, other lawmakers kept a low profile during the trial's first week, including Sen. Todd Young (R-IN). Young's office said he wasn't likely to grant interviews during the trial, while the senator serves as a juror for the proceedings.

In stark contrast, Sen. Braun has made appearances on nearly every television network in recent days to defend the President.

In an interview on Fox News, he also talked about the photo that's emerged in recent days of he and Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who met Braun at a campaign event in 2018.

A recording has also emerged this weekend of a conversation Parnas and other donors had with the President in 2018 about the US ambassador to Ukraine.

Braun said he does not know Parnas and "to imply anything else is false" - he posted a clip from his Fox News interview on Twitter:

The rally Lev Parnas attended was organized by the Indiana GOP, was widely publicized, open to the press and there are plenty of pictures of me with people I don’t know. I do not know Lev Parnas or have any relationship with him and to imply anything else is false. pic.twitter.com/N2aymZ4fT1 — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 24, 2020