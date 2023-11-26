INDIANAPOLIS – After a contentious week of sparring on the campaign trail, two of the Republican candidates for Indiana governor appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to share their views on the latest back-in-forth in this crowded primary field.

Sen. Mike Braun and former IEDC president Eric Doden have traded attacks in recent days, with Doden’s campaign launching a new ad critical of Braun’s statements from 2020 on legal protections for police known as qualified immunity which some felt should be scaled back in the wake of George Floyd’s death. In the ad, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles endorses Doden and blasts Braun for suggesting those protections might need to be rolled back.

In our interview, Braun said his position was ‘misconstrued’ in 2020 and that he had hoped to codify the protections on a national level.

Doden also responded to claims from the Braun’s campaign about Doden’s time at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, after the Braun campaign suggested Doden gave tax incentives to companies he had a financial interest in, which Doden said ‘wasn’t true.’

A spokesperson for the Doden campaign said the attack ‘confuses’ two separate projects:

“The claims Senator Braun makes in his attacks website against Eric Doden are simply inaccurate and unsupported by facts or even Braun’s own citations. It’s hard to know whether this is intentional deceitfulness or incompetence, but either way, we believe it’s worthy of scrutiny,” said the spokesperson for Doden’s campaign.

Braun and Doden are among a crowded field of candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, which also includes Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, former commerce secretary Brad Chambers and former attorney general Curtis Hill.